US Priority Review for Merck and Bayer's vericiguat

The New Drug Application (NDA) for heart med hopeful vericiguat has been accepted for Priority Review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

New Jersey, USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has the American rights to the soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, after entering into a collaboration with German drugmaker Bayer (BAYN: DE).

The firms are developing the candidate to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and heart failure hospitalization for people with CV problems.