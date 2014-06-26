US psychiatrists’ views on prescribing Otsuka/Lundbeck’s brexpiprazole

Surveyed US psychiatrists are receptive to novel adjunctive therapies to antidepressants for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and would prescribe Japanese drugmaker Otsuka (TYO: 4768) and Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck’s (LUND: CO) emerging atypical antipsychotic brexpiprazole to a mean 12% of their drug-treated TRD patients in 2015.

According to new research from Decision Resources Group, this value is slightly lower than the 16% patient share surveyed psychiatrists currently estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY)/Otsuka’s Abilify (aripiprazole). Additionally, nearly one-third of surveyed psychiatrists willing to prescribe brexpiprazole would be most compelled to switch their TRD patients from adjunctive treatment with Abilify if brexpiprazole offered a lower risk of restlessness and/or akathisia (restless movements, inner restlessness and distress) compared to Abilify.



Other key findings from the Physician and Payer Forum report include: