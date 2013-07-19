US pulmonologists views on PAH prescribing options

US pulmonologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources consider a drug’s effect on reducing morbidity/mortality to be the attribute that most influences their prescribing for pulmonary hypertension (PH).

This provides a strong opportunity for Swiss biotech firm Actelion’s Opsumit (macitentan), the first oral pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy to be investigated in a large-scale placebo-controlled outcomes study. Opsumit met its primary end point in the Phase III SERAPHIN study, demonstrating a significant (45 percent) risk reduction in mortality/morbidity events compared with placebo and is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.