US researchers report blood test that can predict Alzheimer’s

A blood test that can accurately predict the onset of Alzheimer's disease has been reported by, US researchers. They showed that testing levels of 10 fats in the blood could predict - with 90% accuracy - the risk of the disease coming on in the next three years.
Their findings, published in Nature Medicine, will now be tested in larger clinical trials.
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