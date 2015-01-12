US Senators reintroduce bill to allow cheaper drug imports from Canada

US Senators Amy Klobuchar (Democrat, Minnesota) and John McCain (Republican, Arizona) last week resumed their fight to reduce prescription drug costs for American families.
The senators reintroduced their bipartisan drug importation legislation, the Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act, that would allow individuals to safely import prescription drugs from Canada, creating major savings for consumers and bringing greater competition into the pharmaceutical market. In 2013, average prescription drug prices were twice as expensive in the USA as they were in Canada, with high costs leading some Americans to skip doses or forgo filling important prescriptions altogether.
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