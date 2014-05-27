US state is at ‘crossroads’ for life sciences research, report finds

The US state of Massachusetts has a thriving life sciences industry but is at a crossroads, according to the Impact 2020 report from MassBio, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.
Prepared with health care strategy consulting firm Health Advances, the report conversed with life sciences stakeholders on the future of the industry. It found that while the Nasdaq Biotech Index was up 60% at the end of 2013 and 37 biotech initial public offerings (IPOs) occurred last year, there is concern about the cluster’s future, citing ongoing national conversation about health care costs and a shrinking pool of seed and early-stage funding options.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze