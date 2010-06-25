US survey reveals need to better balance effects and cost of therapeutic drug use in the hospital

Pharmacoeconomic methods rank low as a decision influencer on formulary changes, according to a new survey released this month by the US Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM) and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). Respondents reported that only 13% of formulary system decisions made by Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committees in hospitals is influenced by pharmacoeconomic methods.
The findings in the new report are based on a survey of 319 ASHP members who were either directors of pharmacy or members of ASHP's Pharmacy Practice Managers Section. The survey was sponsored by French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (see also comment at end of this story).
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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