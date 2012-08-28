Sunday 11 January 2026

US surveyed PCPs and pain specialists experienced reimbursement restrictions for Janssen's Nucynta ER

Pharmaceutical
28 August 2012

The majority of US surveyed primary care physicians (PCPs) and pain specialists indicate that they have experienced reimbursement restrictions when prescribing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen's Nucynta ER (tapentadol), for chronic low back pain, according to the latest findings of advisory firm Decision Resources.

Prior authorization and formulary exclusion are the most frequently reported restrictions encountered. 60% of surveyed managed care organizations’ (MCOs) pharmacy directors report Nucynta ER is listed as a pharmacy benefit on their largest commercial plans, compared with 88% of respondents indicating Purdue’s OxyContin (oxycodone HCl controlled-release) is listed as a pharmacy benefit. In contrast, only 44% of MCO pharmacy directors indicate that AstraZeneca/Pozen’s fixed-dose combination Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) is listed as a pharmacy benefit, likely due to the multitude of generic equivalents available.

The new US Physician & Payer Forum report, titled Chronic Low Back Pain: Reimbursement and Uptake of Novel Agents and Tamper-Resistant Opioids Among Payers and Prescribers, also finds that some surveyed MCO pharmacy directors expect the coverage and formulary tier status of Nucynta ER to improve in their largest risk-based commercial plan in one year’s time. 28% and 36% of surveyed MCOs report that Nucynta ER is currently covered on tier 2 or tier 3 of their formularies, respectively, while 32% and 44% expect the drug to be included on either tier 2 or tier 3 in one year’s time.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze