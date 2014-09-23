US Treasury to crack down on tax inversion M&A deals

The USA’s Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that it is taking action to reduce the tax benefits of - and when possible, stop - corporate tax inversions. This action will significantly diminish the ability of inverted companies to escape US taxation.

For some companies considering mergers, this action will mean that inversions no longer make economic sense, the Treasury warned. The action comes in the wake of a number of M&A transactions – including some notable ones in the health care sector – that have appeared primarily based on potential tax advantages, including the failed acquisition of UK-based AstraZeneca by US giant Pfizer.