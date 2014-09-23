US Treasury to crack down on tax inversion M&A deals

The USA’s Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that it is taking action to reduce the tax benefits of - and when possible, stop - corporate tax inversions. This action will significantly diminish the ability of inverted companies to escape US taxation.
For some companies considering mergers, this action will mean that inversions no longer make economic sense, the Treasury warned. The action comes in the wake of a number of M&A transactions – including some notable ones in the health care sector – that have appeared primarily based on potential tax advantages, including the failed acquisition of UK-based AstraZeneca by US giant Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze