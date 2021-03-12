Sunday 11 January 2026

USA pledges $3.5 billion emergency investment to Global Fund to fight COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
12 March 2021
joe-biden-big

As part of the USA’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, and President Joe Biden signed off on Thursday, $3.5 billion is earmarked for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This supplements the Global Fund’s annual funding and will go through State Department global health funding.

Reacting to the announcement, the Global Fund said it “applauds the US government for approving emergency funding for the Global Fund’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in low- and middle-income countries.” This unprecedented support will rapidly accelerate the Global Fund’s response to the pandemic, which is critical to save lives and protect the gains its partnership has made against HIV, TB and malaria over the last two decades.

In the last year, COVID-19 has caused widespread disruption to HIV, TB and malaria service delivery. The Global Fund’s COVID-19 response is mitigating the impact of the crisis on the three diseases, protecting health workers and reinforcing health systems.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biden gets to grips with vaccine rollout program
27 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Vaccine partners pledge to give to COVAX
28 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
US President Biden retracts US withdrawal from WHO
21 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze