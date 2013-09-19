USA's CMS Office of the Actuary projects modest health spending growth

Consistent with past years’ findings, a report yesterday (September 18) from the USA’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of the Actuary found that US health care spending growth over the next 10 years will be modest in comparison to historical trends, with increased spending the result of an improving economy and more accessible and affordable health coverage, with prescription drug spending down due to generic competition.

Low rates of health spending growth are anticipated to continue through 2013 in key areas such as hospital and drug spending. The National Health Expenditure projections report, issued annually, contains estimates of spending for health care in the US over the next decade by type of service and source of funding.