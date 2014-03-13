USA’s HHS establishes new network to perform clinical studies

The USA’s Department of Health and Human Services has established a network of five clinical research organizations that will design and conduct clinical studies needed to develop medical countermeasures – drugs, vaccines and diagnostic tests that help protect health against bioterrorism, pandemic influenza, and other public health emergencies.

The new clinical studies network will provide a full range of services required to plan, perform, monitor, and interpret clinical studies. The services include performing clinical studies that are required by the Food and Drug Administration for the approval of a product for human use, comparing the properties of multiple products, or evaluating the potency of products stored in US government stockpiles.