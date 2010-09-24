Sunday 11 January 2026

USA's HRSA initiates rulemaking to implement health reform changes to the 340B Drug Pricing Program

Pharmaceutical
24 September 2010

The US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has issued two Advanced Notices of Proposed Rulemaking and Requests for Comment announcing its preliminary plans, and requesting stakeholder input, on how best to implement new authorities over the 340B Drug Pricing Program conferred by section 7102(a) of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), reports US law firm Hyman, Phelps & McNamara.

Among other mandates relating to the 340B Program, PPACA Section 7102 requires the Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) to adopt regulations establishing the standards and procedures for imposing civil monetary penalties on manufacturers that “knowingly and intentionally” overcharge covered entities for 340B Program drugs, as well as regulations prescribing the procedures for resolution of claims by covered entities that they have been overcharged, and claims by manufacturers that covered entities have violated the prohibition on duplicate discounts or rebates, and resale of 340B Program drugs, the law firm notes on its FD Law Blog. The two recent Notices focus on these mandates.

In the Notice concerning “Manufacturer Civil Monetary Penalties,” the HRSA says it is reviewing the civil monetary (CMP) authorities currently used by other federal agencies such as the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Aviation Administration, Treasury, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine which parts of those procedures could be adapted for the 340B Program.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze