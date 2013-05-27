USA's PPACA will drive pharma market value to $475 billion by 2020, says GlobalData

In the USA, the expansion of the insured population, prompted by the introduction of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), will play a key role in driving US pharmaceutical market revenue up by a third by the end of the decade, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.

The company’s latest report on the US health care industry forecasts the country’s pharmaceutical market value to climb from $359 billion in 2012 to $476 billion in 2020, increasing by 33% over the eight year period.