USA's rheumatoid arthritis market to hit $9.3 billion by 2020

The US rheumatoid arthritis treatment market will hit nearly $10 billion by 2020, according to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.
The market is set to increase from $6.4 billion in 2013 to $9.3 billion by 2020, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This will be partly driven by an increase in the target population, forecast to hit 1.68 million by 2020. The country will remain the largest rheumatoid arthritis player of the eight major pharma markets in the forecast period.
Although premium-priced disease-modifying therapies and biosimilars will enter the treatment arena, they will not be without challenges.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze