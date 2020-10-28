Sunday 11 January 2026

Vaccine partners pledge to give to COVAX

Pharmaceutical
28 October 2020
vaccinebig

Franco-British pairing Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have made a move for the global good by agreeing to support COVAX with 200 million doses of their adjuvanted, recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The COVAX Facility, supported by governments, global health organizations, businesses and philanthropic organizations, is led by Gavi and aims to secure successful and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

"This has the potential to be a significant contribution to the global fight against COVID-19"Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, said: “To address a global health crisis of this magnitude, it takes unique partnerships. The commitment we are announcing today for the COVAX Facility can help us together stand a better chance of bringing the pandemic under control.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Additional $250M from Gates Foundation for COVID-19 efforts
10 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
COVAX announces new agreements, plans for first deliveries
23 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
PM pledges to give Britain's surplus COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations
19 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
USA pledges $3.5 billion emergency investment to Global Fund to fight COVID-19
12 March 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze