Valeant goes shopping again, this time for OraPharma

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) said Friday that it has agreed to acquire OraPharma, a USA-based specialty oral health company that develops and commercializes products that improve and maintain oral health, from Water Street Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on the health care industry.
The total consideration for the company is around $312 million and up to $114 million in potential contingent payments based on certain milestones, including revenue targets. OraPharma's lead product is Arestin, a locally administered antibiotic for the treatment of periodontitis that utilizes an advanced controlled-release delivery system and is indicated for use in conjunction with scaling and root planing for the treatment of adult periodontitis.
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