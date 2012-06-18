Valeant goes shopping again, this time for OraPharma

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) said Friday that it has agreed to acquire OraPharma, a USA-based specialty oral health company that develops and commercializes products that improve and maintain oral health, from Water Street Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on the health care industry.

The total consideration for the company is around $312 million and up to $114 million in potential contingent payments based on certain milestones, including revenue targets. OraPharma's lead product is Arestin, a locally administered antibiotic for the treatment of periodontitis that utilizes an advanced controlled-release delivery system and is indicated for use in conjunction with scaling and root planing for the treatment of adult periodontitis.