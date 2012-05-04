Valeant Pharma to acquire assets from University Medical; posts 1st-qtr loss

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has agreed to acquire certain assets from University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on skincare products, for approximately $64 million plus potential milestones based upon attainment of future revenue targets. University Medical's main brand is AcneFree, a leading retail over-the-counter (OTC) acne treatment.

Total revenue in 2011 from the acquired assets was around $32 million. The transaction is expected to close by mid-year, subject to certain closing conditions including expiration of requisite regulatory waiting periods, and is expected to be immediately accretive.