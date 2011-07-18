Valeant to acquire J&J's Ortho Dermatologics for $345 million

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of the Ortho Dermatologics division of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Valeant’s shares, which were already up 86% from the start of this year, rose a further 4.6% to $55.02 in morning trading on Friday after the announcement.

Valeant will pay Janssen $345 million for the assets, which includes prescription brands Retin-A-Micro (tretinoin topical) for acne, Ertaczo (sertaconazole) for fungal infections and Renova (tretinoin) to help reduce skin wrinkles. Total revenue for the product portfolio was about $150 million in 2010. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2011.