Valeant to buy Russian OTC drugmaker

In its third takeover announcement this year, Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has signed an agreement to acquire Natur Produkt International, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Russia.
Valeant revealed that it will acquire Natur Produkt for around $180 million, with an additional $5 million in potential future milestones. The acquisitive drugmaker has this year revealed plans to snap up Brazil’s Pele Nova and US ophthalmic firm Eyetech, as well as a portfolio of drugs from Austria’s Gerot Lannach, but has pulled out of a hostile bid for ISTA Pharma (The Pharma Letters passim).
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