Valneva to acquire Dukoral vaccine from Crucell

France-based biotech firm Valneva (EPA: VLA) has entered into an agreement with Crucell Holland (part of Johnson & Johnson’s [NYSE: JNJ] Europe-based subsidiary Janssen), to acquire Crucell Sweden AB and all assets, licenses and privileges related to Dukoral, a vaccine against cholera and traveler’s diarrhea caused by ETEC, as well as a Nordics vaccine distribution business of the seller and its affiliates.

The agreement entails in particular the purchase of the manufacturing site in Solna (Sweden) and will comprise around 115 employees. The total transaction consideration amounts to 45 million euros ($53.6 million), and the deal is expected to close in February.