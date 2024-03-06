Vanda Pharma says FDA is in violation of FDCA regarding its Hetlioz sNDA

US drugmaker Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VNDA) saw its shares close down 3% yesterday and fall a further 2.2% to $4.04 pre-market on news of a setback for its Hetlioz (tasimelteon)
Vanda announced that, on February 4, it received a notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that as part of its ongoing review of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Hetlioz in the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze