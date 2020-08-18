Vanda's tradipitant shows COVID-19 pneumonia promise

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VNDA) reported that an interim analysis showed tradipitant may accelerate clinical improvement in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pneumonia in the ODYSSEY study.

The interim analysis of the ODYSSEY study demonstrated that hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia improved sooner when treated with tradipitant as compared to placebo.

This finding was based on a preliminary analysis of the first 60 patients enrolled in the ODYSSEY study of tradipitant in COVID-19 pneumonia.