Vanda's tradipitant shows COVID-19 pneumonia promise

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VNDA) reported that an interim analysis showed tradipitant may accelerate clinical improvement in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pneumonia in the ODYSSEY study.
The interim analysis of the ODYSSEY study demonstrated that hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia improved sooner when treated with tradipitant as compared to placebo.
This finding was based on a preliminary analysis of the first 60 patients enrolled in the ODYSSEY study of tradipitant in COVID-19 pneumonia.
