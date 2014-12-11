Vectura achieves positive results in Phase IIb/III trial of VR475 drug-device hybrid for asthma

Respiratory specialist Vectura (LSE: VEC) says VR475 has met the primary endpoint in its Phase IIb/III trial of investigational drug-device product in severe asthma patients.

It delivers an already-approved corticosteroid, budesonide, to the lungs via the company’s Akita jet inhalation system, which is controlled by a smart card. This is designed to deliver budesonide to the small airways of the lungs more effectively than traditional delivery devices.

The trial investigated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of VR475 in treating oral corticosteroid (OCS)-dependent asthma patients, and compared the effects of two doses of budesonide delivered by Akita with placebo and budesonide delivered by a conventional nebulizer. Both treatments were added to standard severe asthma therapies for 18 weeks.