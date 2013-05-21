Vectura fiscal 2012/13 revenues beat own expectations, and loss narrows

UK inhaled therapies developer Vectura Group (LSE: VEC) yesterday presented its preliminary results for the year ended March 31, 2013, posting revenues slightly ahead of expectations at £30.5 million ($46.3 million), but down compared with £33 million in 2011/12.
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss improved to £3.4 million compared with £4.2 million a year earlier. Loss before tax decreased by 21% to £10.4 million versus £13.2 million. The balance sheet strength maintained with cash and cash equivalents of £70.1 million compared with £75.5 million a year ago.
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