Vectura sees hefty rise in full-year 2013/14 revenues, as loss narrows

Shares of UK developer of inhaled therapies Vectura (LSE: VEC) gained 3.1% to 131.45 pence in early trading this morning, as the company reported a 20% rise in full fiscal year 2014 (ended March 31) revenue to £36.5 million ($61.4 million), boosted by higher royalty payments and an increase in licensing revenue.
The company posted positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of £5.2 million compared with a 2012/13: loss of £3.4 million. Loss before tax decreased by 54% to £4.8 million versus £10.4 million the previous year. Balance sheet strength was maintained with cash and cash equivalents of £81.7 million (£70.1 million at March 31, 2013), the company noted.
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