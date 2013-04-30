Vedolizumab has potential to offer improvement over infliximab in UC

Surveyed US and EU5 gastroenterologists agree that new moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) therapies that offer improved effect on maintenance of remission over current therapies would be well received and poised for strong uptake, according to a new study by advisory firm Decision Resources.
While available clinical data and thought leader opinion indicate that the currently available therapies azathioprine (GlaxoSmithKline/Prometheus Laboratories/UCB's Imuran, Eisai's Imurek, generics) and adalimumab (AbbVie/Eisai's Humira) and the emerging therapies golimumab (Janssen/Merck & Co/Mitsubishi Tanabe's Simponi) and tofacitinib (Pfizer's Xeljanz) offer comparable or lower efficacy than sales-leading infliximab (Janssen/Merck/Mitsubishi Tanabe's Remicade) on this attribute, Takeda's emerging agent vedolizumab has the potential to offer improvement in maintenance of remission, based on Phase III data. Interviewed thought leaders report that some of their patients experience loss of response to infliximab over time.
The DecisionBase 2013 report, titled Ulcerative Colitis: Which Clinical Attributes Will Most Effectively Position Emerging Agents Against Infliximab in the Moderate to Severe Patient Segment? also finds that vedolizumab may more effectively reduce the need for corticosteroids than infliximab and offers potential safety advantages over the sales leader.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze