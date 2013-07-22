Venus gets GMP certifications from Ukraine

Indian R&D-based drugmaker Venus Remedies (BSE: 526953) has been able to gain a Good Manufacturing Practice approval for all nine facilities by Ukraine, a Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention/Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) nation. Venus says it is the only company having a Ukrainian-GMP approval for Large Volume Parenteral for its Panchkula facility in India.

The certification has been granted by the Ukraine’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), after three rounds of audit. Nine facilities include cephalosporin injection, carbapenem, oncology liquid injection, oncology lyophilized injection, ampoules, liquid vials, general lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes and IV fluids.