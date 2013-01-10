Vertex receives first two Breakthrough Therapy Designations from US FDA

During its presentation at the JP Morgan annual health care conference, US drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted the first two Breakthrough Therapy Designations to it Kalydeco (ivacaftor) monotherapy and the combination regimen of VX-809 with ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis.
Enacted as part of the 2012 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA), Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of a potential new medicine if it is "intended, alone or in combination with one or more other drugs, to treat a serious or life-threatening disease or condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints, such as substantial treatment effects observed early in clinical development."
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