Vertex stumbles after mixed results from rare disease trial

Shares in Boston, USA-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) fell 14% in pre-market trading overnight, after the firm said late on Thursday it would pull the plug on development of VX-864.
Vertex has been trialling the candidate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), an inherited disease that causes an elevated risk of conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and liver disease.
The announcement follows poor results from a Phase II study, in which the magnitude of treatment effect was “unlikely to translate into substantial clinical benefit,” the firm said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze