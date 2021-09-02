Vertex at peak of cystic fibrosis market for years to come

Research from industry analyst GlobalData underscores the dominance of two players in the cystic fibrosis (CF) space - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

The treatment landscape has been reformed in recent years by the development of disease-modifying options known as CFTR modulators, a trend that is likely to continue.

The cystic fibrosis market is expected to grow from $8.2 billion in 2020 to $12.7 billion in 2030 in the seven major markets (7MM) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, according to GlobalData.