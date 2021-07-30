Vertex ups revenue guidance as CF drugs deliver again

US biopharma Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has raised full-year 2021 guidance for product revenues from $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion upon presenting its second-quarter financial results.

Quarterly product revenues were $1.79 billion, up 18% on the second quarter of 2020 and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS), calculated not using generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP), rose 19% to $3.11, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 per share.