Vetter embarks on a 300 million euro investment strategy

Germany’s Vetter Pharma has said that, in keeping with its commitment to providing customers with the manufacture of high quality drug products, the company will invest around 300 million euros ($335 million) to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facilities over an estimated five-year period.

As a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, Vetter is continuously developing its manufacturing sites and techniques to prepare them for future needs and requirements. The upgrades are being driven by a changing healthcare market that is affected by issues such as ever-more complex molecules, smaller batch sizes, and increasing regulatory requirements.

The first of the facility expansions are already ongoing at several of the company’s German locations including its ‘Ravensburg Vetter West’ center for visual inspection and logistics. Structural work for the facility enlargement, which will offer more than double of its current capacity, is completed with the site being on schedule to become fully operational in 2017.