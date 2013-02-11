Vifor Fresenius PA21 filed for approval with US FDA, accepted by EMA

A New Drug Application for PA21 (iron(III)-oxyhydroxide) has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration. Separately, the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application, which was submitted in December 2012 to seek approval in the European Union. The filing for Singapore was submitted at the beginning of 2013 and further submissions for approval are being prepared.
The new phosphate binder PA21 was developed by Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma, a subsidiary of Galenica Group (GALN: SIX). In 2011, all rights were transferred to Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint venture of Galenica and Fresenius Medical Care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze