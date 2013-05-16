Vifor gets certain rights to Helsinn's netupitant-palonosetron

Privately-held Helsinn Healthcare and fellow Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma, part of the Galenica group (SIX: GALN), have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement for netupitant-palonosetron fixed dose combination (NEPA), a Helsinn product currently in the development stage for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).
Under the agreement, Vifor Pharma will have rights to distribute the product in Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Vifor Pharma will also assume responsibility for registering the product in Switzerland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze