Vifor gets certain rights to Helsinn's netupitant-palonosetron

Privately-held Helsinn Healthcare and fellow Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma, part of the Galenica group (SIX: GALN), have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement for netupitant-palonosetron fixed dose combination (NEPA), a Helsinn product currently in the development stage for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

Under the agreement, Vifor Pharma will have rights to distribute the product in Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Vifor Pharma will also assume responsibility for registering the product in Switzerland.