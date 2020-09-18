Sunday 11 January 2026

Vifor Pharma sells OM Pharma to Optimus

Pharmaceutical
18 September 2020
vifor-big

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) today announced the successful sale of 100% of the share capital of OM Pharma, a Vifor Pharma Group company to Optimus Holding. The terms of the deal include:

  • A purchase consideration of 435 million Swiss francs ($480 million) for 100% of the share capital; and
  • An earn out related to potential future value gains on 20% of Optimus Holding equity to be determined before the end of 2027 upon a trade sale, initial public offering (IPO) or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) multiple

This earn out together with the purchase consideration could result in a total transaction value exceeding 500 million francs. The deal is expected to close within 30 days.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Evotec and Vifor set up JV for nephrology research
6 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Heart failure trial miss for injectable iron drug
24 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Korsuva commercialization plans lined up in the USA
20 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Innovative drug could help treat acute organ injury
9 November 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze