Vifor Pharma sells OM Pharma to Optimus

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) today announced the successful sale of 100% of the share capital of OM Pharma, a Vifor Pharma Group company to Optimus Holding. The terms of the deal include:
This earn out together with the purchase consideration could result in a total transaction value exceeding 500 million francs. The deal is expected to close within 30 days.
