Monday 12 January 2026

ViiV Healthcare and Gilead resolve patent litigation

Pharmaceutical
2 February 2022
patent_innovation_money

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary ViiV Healthcare has agreed to settle the global patent infringement litigation with US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) concerning ViiV’s patents relating to dolutegravir, an antiretroviral used together with other medicines, to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

ViiV Healthcare, GSK and minority shareholder Shionogi (TYO: 4507) alleged that Gilead's Biktarvy, a triple combination HIV medicine containing the HIV integrase inhibitor bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine, infringed certain of their patents relating to dolutegravir. As a result of the settlement, patent infringement cases in the USA, UK, France, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Canada will be discontinued.

ViiV, GSK, Shionogi and Gilead have entered into a global settlement agreement and a patent license agreement under which Gilead has been granted a worldwide licence to certain ViiV patents relating to dolutegravir and a covenant not to enforce any patents controlled by ViiV, GSK or Shionogi against Gilead in connection with any past or future claims of infringement relating to Biktarvy. The three companies have also agreed not to enforce their patents against any future product containing bictegravir, to the extent that the patent enforcement relates to the bictegravir component of the product.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead backs Biktarvy charge with new switching data
7 March 2018
Biotechnology
Gilead gets Biktarvy boost in comparison with Triumeq
3 October 2018
Biotechnology
Glass vials a problem for Gilead's new HIV medicine
1 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
New Cabenuva approval in USA
30 March 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze