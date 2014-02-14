Viiv Healthcare comes out top in global survey of pharma industry reputations

An independent global study has recorded the latest impressions of the corporate reputation of the world’s largest pharma companies and the industry as a whole.
The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2013 study, funded by PatientView, represents 800 patient groups from 43 countries and differing specialties, and compares results for 2013 with those of 2012 and 2011.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze