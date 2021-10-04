ViiV Healthcare filing seeks to address children's gap in access to HIV treatments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received a regulatory submission for a new dispersible tablet formulation of the fixed-dose combination of Triumeq (abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine), and to extend a current approval to lower the minimum weight at which a child can be prescribed this medicine, from 40kg and above to 14kg and above.

If approved, the filing from ViiV Healthcare will result in further treatment options for younger children living with HIV.

"This submission represents another important step in ensuring that we address this disparity"Pediatric HIV remains a global issue, with children disproportionately affected by the HIV epidemic. Latest statistics show there are 1.7 million children living with HIV globally, with most AIDS-related deaths among this group occurring during the first five years of life.