Monday 12 January 2026

ViiV Healthcare in talks with MPP on licensing of cabotegravir for HIV prophylaxis

27 May 2022
ViiV Healthcare has today announced that it is committing to license its patents relating to cabotegravir long-acting (LA) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and is entering into negotiation on voluntary licensing terms with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), and MPP are working to agreeViiV Healthcare in talks with MPP on licensing of cabotegravir for HIV prophylaxis terms and execute a voluntary license as quickly as possible to help enable at scale access to cabotegravir LA for PrEP in low- and middle-income countries.

This builds on a long-standing partnership between ViiV Healthcare and MPP which has been highly successful in facilitating the manufacture and sale of low-cost versions of ViiV Healthcare medicines in countries most affected by HIV and least able to pay for treatment and care. Voluntary licensing has enabled access to generic products containing another of ViiV Healthcare’s innovative medicines, dolutegravir, for at least 20 million people living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries, as of December 2021.

