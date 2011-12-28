ViroPharma buys option to acquire Meritage Pharma

ViroPharma (Nasdaq: VPHM) has entered into an exclusive option to acquire fellow USA based Meritage Pharma, a private company based in San Diego, focused on developing oral budesonide suspension (OBS) as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic inflammatory disorder of the esophagus.
ViroPharma has paid an initial $7.5 million, and has agreed to provide Meritage up to an additional $12.5 million for the development and exclusive right to purchase the company at predefined terms upon the completion of a series of clinical and regulatory deliverables. Meritage will utilize the funding to conduct additional Phase II clinical assessment of OBS.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze