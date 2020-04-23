Saturday 28 March 2026

Virtual launch for non-opioid analgesic Anjeso

Pharmaceutical
23 April 2020
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USA-based acute care specialist Baudax Bio (Nasdaq: BXRX) has presented positive data for its newly-approved, recently-launched non-opioid analgesic Anjeso (meloxicam).

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