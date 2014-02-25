Vivus earnings beat expectations

USA-based Vivus (Nasdaq: VVUS) has reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results that beat analysts’ earnings expectation. Immediately following the release late Monday, shares rose over 4%, but fell close to 13% in premarket trading this morning.
For the fourth quarter, total net product revenue was $9.2 million, of which $7.7 million was from sales of weight-loss drug Qsymia V and the remaining amount was from Stendra/Spedra (avanafil). In addition, Vivus recognized $34.8 million in license revenue under its commercialization agreements with Auxilium and Sanofi related to Stendra or Spedra.
Net loss for the quarter was $17.2 million, or $0.17 net loss per share, as compared to a net loss of $56.7 million, or $0.56 net loss per share, during the fourth quarter of 2012.
