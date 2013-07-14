Thursday 8 January 2026

Vivus offers a compromise to end the proxy contest

Pharmaceutical
14 July 2013

US drugmaker Vivus (Nasdaq: VVUS) said on Saturday (July 13) that it had communicated to Sam Colin and his hedge fund, First Manhattan (FMC), that its board of directors invites three of the FMC director nominees to join the Vivus board regardless of the outcome of the vote at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held on July 15, 2013.

First Manhattan has proposed appointing of nine directors, including Alex Denner, chief investment officer at Sarissa Capital Management, to replace Vivus’ entire board. With 9.9% of Vivus’ outstanding stock, the investor has criticized how the company brought its obesity drug Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) to market and advocates replacing chief executive Leland Wilson. Vivus received US Food and Drug Administration approval to sell Qsymia last summer (The Pharma Letter July 18, 2012), but initial sales have disappointed investors, sending the firm’s shares 47% lower in the past 12 months.

Recognizes many shareholders favor a change in the board’s composition

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze