Vosoritide Phase III study shows significant increase in annualized growth velocity in achondroplasia

California, USA-base BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced that The Lancet has published online results from a randomized, double-blind, Phase III, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial for vosoritide, an investigational analog of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), in children aged 5 to 18 years with achondroplasia.
Achondroplasia is the most common form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The data demonstrated that daily subcutaneous administration of vosoritide to children with achondroplasia resulted in significantly increased growth velocity and height Z scores over baseline after one year of treatment as compared to those who received placebo with similar adverse effect profiles.
"This study provides the first robust evidence for a precision therapy for achondroplasia that has the potential to fundamentally change the clinical management, growth trajectory, and treatment recommendations for affected children," said Dr Ravi Savarirayan, lead author of The Lancet study and investigator from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, Royal Children's Hospital, University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria, Australia. "As a treating physician, the lack of therapeutic options for children with achondroplasia represents an unmet medical need in this area," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze