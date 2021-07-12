Monday 12 January 2026

Waive COVID-19 vaccine patents, say top UK scientists

12 July 2021
Leading UK scientists have warned the government that patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines threaten the security of the country’s vaccination program and could lead to further lockdowns after July 19, when restrictions are currently due to lift.

Stephen Reicher, who advises the government’s SAGE group of scientists, and Christina Pagel, a member of Independent SAGE, have warned that the government risks producing variants instead of vaccines by upholding intellectual property rules on the jabs.

The scientists warn that allowing the virus to spread in poorer countries could lead to new variants of COVID-19 that are more virulent or resistant to vaccines, derailing the UK’s vaccine programs, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the government to reintroduce lockdown restrictions.

