Warning over Janssen's Nizoral tablets

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking action over anti-fungal Nizoral (ketoconazole) oral tablets made by Janssen Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), warning that it can cause severe liver injuries.
The FDA is also warning that it can cause adrenal gland problems and advising that it can lead to harmful drug interactions with other medications.
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