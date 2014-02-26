Way clear for Bayer to complete Algeta acquisition

The way is now clear for Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) to acquire Norwegian pharmaceutical company Algeta (OSE: ALGETA), under a deal announced late last year (The Pharma Letter December 19, 2013).

On expiration of the offer deadline on February 26, 2014 at 09:00 CET, Bayer had received acceptances for the voluntary takeover offer for a total of about 42,731,347 shares, representing around 97.28 % of Algeta's share capital. The acceptance level is based on preliminary numbers and may be subject to adjustments. The offer represents an enterprise value of 16.2 billion Norwegian kroner (1.9 billion euros; $2.66 billion).



All regulatory approvals required for completion of the proposed acquisition have been obtained. The transfer of shares to Bayer and the payment of the offer price will take place in the coming days but no later than March 12, 2014, subject to the closing conditions set out in the offer document published on January 20, 2014.