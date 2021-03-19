Weekly HGH jabs rushing to China

By Wang Fangqing

China has been relying on daily human growth hormone (HGH) injections to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD), but this is likely to change, if not soon, writes The Pharma Letter's local correspondent.

For example, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) in December gained approval of its investigational new drug (IND) application in China for its Sogroya (somapacitan-beco/somatropin analog), a long acting HGH weekly injection that received Food and Drug Administration clearance in September 2020 for adult with GHD in the USA.