What's special about Tonix Pharma and Southern Research's COVID-19 vaccine candidate?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TNXP) and Southern Research have partnered to create a COVID-19 vaccine based on Tonix’ proprietary horsepox vaccine platform.
The research is part of an ongoing and broader collaboration between Tonix and Southern Research to develop and conduct animal testing of Tonix’ TNX-1800, which is a live replicating virus vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19. The data will support the interpretation of animal trial results with TNX-1800, which are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 and subsequent human trials.
Dr Seth Lederman, president and chief executive of Tonix and a former tenured professor at Columbia Medical School, who has made original contributions to immunology and virology, commented: “Tonix’ TNX-1800 is based on a virus that we believe is closely related to Dr Jenner’s first vaccine. Vaccines that descended from Dr Jenner’s vaccine were used to eradicate smallpox globally, the only virus ever successfully eradicated.
